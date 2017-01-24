Oscars 2017: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, and Alessia Cara

Not since James Cameron’s 1997 Titanic has one film been nominated for 14 Oscars. The 2016 record-tying film is, of all things, a musical. La La Land, nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor, landed nods for 2 tracks in the Best Original Song category along with a shot at Best Original Score. Not everyone was as thrilled with the film as the Academy, however. Dana Han-Klein shares her take with Mornings on KFOG. You can also check out the other nominees in the musical categories below:

2017 Oscar Nominees for Best Orginal Song

Jim: The James Foley Story – “The Empty Chair”

This lugubrious ballad is carried out by Sting as a tribute to James Foley, the journalist who was killed by ISIS in 2014 that the the HBO documentary is centered on. Sting told Deadpan that songwriter/composer J. Ralph showed him the film and asked if he could write a song around it, to which he replied “‘I don’t think I can. It’s too devastating.'”

But Sting did take on the challenge, finding a metaphor that worked for him, and writing the song in one night. J. Ralph approved, but the real sign-off came from Foley’s family, who said the music honored and sounded like Jim. Sting is already the recipient of 16 Grammy Awards, three Academy Award nominations, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

La La Land – “City of Stars”

“City of Stars” is a breezy piano duet between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (they sing now, who knew?) Justin Hurwitz, who went to Harvard with La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle, also contributed music to Whiplash. He told Rolling Stone that he made over 1,900 demos before choosing the film’s final soundtrack. With 3 Oscar nods for music (including Best Original Score) and a Golden Globe for Best Original Score, it seems to have paid off.

La La Land – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” might be better appreciated in the context of the film. Standing alone, it’s a simple, winding ballad sung about Emma Stone’s character’s aunt that builds from a whisper to the accompaniment of a full orchestra.

Moana – “How Far I’ll Go”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of hit musical Hamilton, teams up with soulful indie-turned-pop singer Alessia Cara (her breakout “Here” preceded her current Hot 100 track “Scars to Your Beautiful”). Cara’s voice reverberates deeper in contrast to the vocals in Disney’s last acclaimed animated musical, Frozen.

Trolls – “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

Justin Timberlake, along with legendary Swedish pop songwriter Max Martin, created and performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for the animated musical Trolls. The catchy, disco-pop single plays to Timberlake’s strengths, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It was Timberlake’s fifth No. 1 and Martin’s 22nd.

2017 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Passengers