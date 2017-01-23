Watch SNL’s Heartfelt Rendition of “To Sir With Love”

Saturday Night Live paid homage to Barack Obama with a performance of “To Sir With Love” by Lulu from the 1967 Sidney Poitier drama of the same title. The film centered on social and racial tensions played out at an inner city school in England.

Cecily Strong and Sasheer Zamata sang together:

And as you leave, I know that I am losing my best friend, a friend who taught me right from wrong and weak from strong

They also offered a “WORLD’S GREATEST PRESIDENT” mug to the 44th president. Check out the full video, plus this throwback of Stevie Wonder serenading Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: