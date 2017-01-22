Thousands Walk in Women’s March Bay Area

The radical outpour of attendance that followed in the Bay Area was only a microcosm of what could be the largest one-day protest in American history.

An estimated 60,000–100,000 people gathered in Oakland, along with over 75,000 more in San Jose and San Francisco. Families, friends, and neighbors walked alongside groups representing Planned Parenthood, the Affordable Care Act, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, Black Lives Matter, and more. Celebrities at the rallies like Joan Baez, who led a Spanish rendition of “We Shall Not Be Moved” in San Francisco, were only supporting characters compared to the thousands of Bay Area residents who stood together.

The BART ride back from the Oakland march summarized what we’d seen that day. Children stood with their parents and held bright pink signs saying “My Rights Too“, energized by their participation in something they’re only beginning to attempt to understand. Young men spoke with women in pink cat ear hats (a reference to comments made by Donald Trump about women’s anatomy) about their disbelief at certain pages being removed from the White House website (namely, pages or mentions of LGBT communities, environmental policies, and civil rights initiatives). Women who marched with canes joked about missing their stop because they were too engaged in conversation with strangers. Amidst everything, rather than an angry, emboldened “protest”, it felt more like, well…a celebration.

And as the vastness and weight of yesterday’s events sets in, some might be left wondering if marches like these and the positivity they sparked would have been possible without the current political climate. Would the same conversations be had? Would children be prompted to ask the same questions? Would communities take action in the ways they have already?

