Adam Cayton-Holland got his start in comedy as a writer, but since then he’s had his hand in Funny Or Die videos, stand-up comedy, web series, live comedy series, and more.

After years spent becoming a regular on the Comedy Works stage in Denver, Adam went on to create and star in his own live show and web series “The Grawlix”.

Season 2 of Those Who Can’t on truTV is filming its third season now.