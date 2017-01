Train will rock Shoreline Amphitheatre with O.A.R. on July 8th, and we want you to go! Listen to KFOG on Thursday (1/26/17) between 6:00am – 7:00pm or Friday between 7:00am – 10:00am for a Train song to be played each hour. When you hear it, be the 10th caller into the studio at 1-800-300-KFOG and you’ll score two tickets to the show, and get in the running for the grand prize: a pair of front row seats! Courtesy of Live Nation – grab tickets and info at LiveNation.com. Find the rules here.