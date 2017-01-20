Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Concert Entrance Song Puzzles Viewers

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania made an entrance at the Lincoln Memorial Concert Thursday to a song that had some saying, “Huh?” The first couple walked to the Lincoln statue to Rolling Stones’ “Heart Of Stone.”
Those who know the song’s lyrics might have found themselves scratching their heads. The theme centers on being a heart-breaker, and wanting to make one girl in particular…cry. The chorus: “You’ll never break…this heart of stone.” It wraps up with the warning:
Better listen little girl, if you going walking down the street
I ain’t got no love, I ain’t the kind to meet
It all seems like strange sentiment to mark the transfer of power of the highest office in the country, confounded by the lack of endorsement given by the band to use the music. The Rolling Stones have not yet commented but they opposed the Trump campaign using their songs previously.
President-elect Trump, Melania Trump walk down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to the Rolling Stones' 'Heart of Stone' pic.twitter.com/30foTDZgE5— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 19, 2017
For perspective, the Obamas made their entrance to the same ceremony in 2009 to a symphony:
After facing difficulting finding musicians who would agree to perform, in the end it came down to a lineup of mostly country-stars: Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar, The Piano Guys, Marty Roe, DJ Ravidrums and 3 Doors Down. Sam Moore opened the concert with “America the Beautiful.” Jon Voight also spoke yesterday.
This isn’t the first time Trump’s song choice sent a dubious message. His camp also used “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at the end of his election acceptance speech. Mick Jagger said of the victory:
Everyone outside the US is kind of mystified, I’d say, that’s the polite word.
Drummer Charlie Watts told Associated Press:
I don’t think he’s gonna be as radical as he was coming into it. I think a lot of what he said is gonna be tempered down, because if it isn’t, it’s gonna be a hell of bloody ride for four years.
Feature photos: Trump by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 & Mick Jagger by Marcel Antonisse / Anefo – Nationaal Archief, CC BY 4.0, Link