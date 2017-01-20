Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Concert Entrance Song Puzzles Viewers

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania made an entrance at the Lincoln Memorial Concert Thursday to a song that had some saying, “Huh?” The first couple walked to the Lincoln statue to Rolling Stones’ “Heart Of Stone.”

Those who know the song’s lyrics might have found themselves scratching their heads. The theme centers on being a heart-breaker, and wanting to make one girl in particular…cry. The chorus: “You’ll never break…this heart of stone.” It wraps up with the warning:

Better listen little girl, if you going walking down the street

I ain’t got no love, I ain’t the kind to meet

It all seems like strange sentiment to mark the transfer of power of the highest office in the country, confounded by the lack of endorsement given by the band to use the music. The Rolling Stones have not yet commented but they opposed the Trump campaign using their songs previously.