Mohawk Movie Review with Dana: “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”

Dana reviews the third installment of the Triple X franchise, XXX: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel, Toni Collette, and Ruby Rose. Tip: when you’re searching for the film online, make sure to add the whole movie name.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Rating: 2.7/5 Mohawks

Highlights: You don’t have to see the first two films to know what’s going. It’s a straightforward action movie…the dialogue isn’t great, it’s not always logical, but it’s not terrible. Dana notes it was “written by a guy who was engaging in some serious wish-fulfillment.”

Synopsis: Emerging from self-imposed exile, daring operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is thrown on a mission to find a powerful and dangerous weapon called Pandora’s Box, which can control every military satellite in the world. Along with a squad of equally daring comrades, Xander finds himself in the middle of a treacherous conspiracy that leads to the discovery of corruption in the highest offices in government.

If this film isn’t doing it for you, Dana recommends this clip of Vin Diesel dancing instead:

Feature photo by Jburd2 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link