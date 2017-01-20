Acoustic Sunrise Sunday January 22, 2017

6 AM Hour
Change The World – Eric Clapton – Phenomenon S.T.
To Love- David Wilcox – Airstream
Let It Rhyme – Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing
The Man’s Too Strong – Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms
I Won’t Forget – Greg Holden – Chase The Sun
Road To Nowhere – Nouvelle Vague – 3
Hard Times – Box Set Duo Trio – Three Wise Guys
Before The Deluge – Jackson Browne – KFOG Archives
Waiting On The World To Change – John Mayer – KFOG Rarity
Lovers In A Dangerous Time – Bruce Cockburn – KFOG Live From The Archives 04
Come Back Down – T Sisters – T Sisters
Troubled Man – John – Mellencamp – Plain Spoken
Just A Little – Nils Lofgren – Bridge Concerts 25th Anniv Collection
7 AM Hour
Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2 – Agit8
Bring ‘Em All In – Mike Scott – Bring Em’ All In
Nothing To Fix – Jack Ingram – Midnight Motel
Sense Of Purpose – Pretenders – Bridge School Concerts, Vol 1
Yes We Can Can – Allen Toussaint – KFOG Archives
Good People – Jack Johnson – In Between Dreams
Mad World – Gary Jules – Trading Snakeoil For Wolftickets
Evergreen Avenue – Darryl Purpose – Still The Birds
Million Dollar Loan – Death Cab For Cutie – 30 Songs In 30 Days
World Turning – Leo Kottke – Standing In My Shoes
Ree Life – Dan Wilson – Free Life
Last Time For Everything Sean Watkins – What To Fear
Lost! – Coldplay – KFOG Rarity
8 Am Hour
Times Like These – Foo Fighters – Acoustic Remix
In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins – Secret Policeman’s Other Ball
Only The Wine – David Gray – The Foundling/Greatest Hits
Take A Walk – Passion Pit – KFOG Live From The Archives 20
Fortunate Son – Donavon Frankenreiter – Recycled Recipes
I’ll Be Your Key – Jayhawks – Paging Mr Proust
You And Me – Dave Matthews – Live In Las Vegas (Acoustic)
Clampdown – Indigo Girls – Burning London: The Clash Tribute
Better Than – John Butler Trio – Grand National
In A Big Country – Big Country – Why The Long Face
Who’s Gonna Stand Up – Neil Young – Storyline
Cyberspace – Kenny White – Long List Of Priors
Walking In Your Footsteps – Police – Synchronicity
Losing My Religion- R.E.M. – KFOG Archives
I Wanna Be Sedated – John Hiatt – KFOG Archives
9 Am Hour
Lunatic Fringe -Tom Cochrane – Songs Of A Circling Spirit
I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty – KFOG Rarity
Grown – Alexis Harte – Duende
Deja Vu – Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Deja Vu
Scare Away The Dark – Passenger – KFOG Archives
People Have The Power – Patti Smith – Bridge School Concerts Vol 1
Better Together – Jack Johnson – In Between Dreams
Fergus Lang – Richard Thompson – (From A BBC Performance)
Nothingman – Pearl Jam – Bridge School Concerts Vol 1
Yes I Will – Michael Franti & Spearhead – Songs From The Front Porch
We Shall Overcome – Bruce Springsteen – We Shall Overcome-The Seeger Sessions
Carnival – Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings – Natalie Merchant
10 Am Hour
It’s The End Of The World – R.E.M. – Unplugged 1991 & 2001
Things Have Changed – Bob Dylan – Wonder Boys S.T.
Cracking The Code -Band Of Heathens – Duende
Peoplelead – Ben Harper – KFOG Archives
Talkin’ Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman -Tracy Chapman
Me And Magdelena – Monkees – Good Times!
Good People – Great Big Sea – Safe Upon The Shore
Crude Greed – David Wilcox – KFOG Live From The Archives 18
Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Curt Smith – Aeroplane
Ants Marching Dave – Matthews – CD Single
Won’t Get Fooled Again – Pete Townshend – Secret Policeman’s Ball S.T.
Big Yellow Taxi – Counting Crows – Hard Candy
Walking On Broken Glass – Annie Lennox – Mtv Unplugged