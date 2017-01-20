Acoustic Sunrise Sunday January 22, 2017

6 AM Hour

Change The World – Eric Clapton – Phenomenon S.T.

To Love- David Wilcox – Airstream

Let It Rhyme – Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing

The Man’s Too Strong – Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms

I Won’t Forget – Greg Holden – Chase The Sun

Road To Nowhere – Nouvelle Vague – 3

Hard Times – Box Set Duo Trio – Three Wise Guys

Before The Deluge – Jackson Browne – KFOG Archives

Waiting On The World To Change – John Mayer – KFOG Rarity

Lovers In A Dangerous Time – Bruce Cockburn – KFOG Live From The Archives 04

Come Back Down – T Sisters – T Sisters

Troubled Man – John – Mellencamp – Plain Spoken

Just A Little – Nils Lofgren – Bridge Concerts 25th Anniv Collection

7 AM Hour

Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2 – Agit8

Bring ‘Em All In – Mike Scott – Bring Em’ All In

Nothing To Fix – Jack Ingram – Midnight Motel

Sense Of Purpose – Pretenders – Bridge School Concerts, Vol 1

Yes We Can Can – Allen Toussaint – KFOG Archives

Good People – Jack Johnson – In Between Dreams

Mad World – Gary Jules – Trading Snakeoil For Wolftickets

Evergreen Avenue – Darryl Purpose – Still The Birds

Million Dollar Loan – Death Cab For Cutie – 30 Songs In 30 Days

World Turning – Leo Kottke – Standing In My Shoes

Ree Life – Dan Wilson – Free Life

Last Time For Everything Sean Watkins – What To Fear

Lost! – Coldplay – KFOG Rarity

8 Am Hour

Times Like These – Foo Fighters – Acoustic Remix

In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins – Secret Policeman’s Other Ball

Only The Wine – David Gray – The Foundling/Greatest Hits

Take A Walk – Passion Pit – KFOG Live From The Archives 20

Fortunate Son – Donavon Frankenreiter – Recycled Recipes

I’ll Be Your Key – Jayhawks – Paging Mr Proust

You And Me – Dave Matthews – Live In Las Vegas (Acoustic)

Clampdown – Indigo Girls – Burning London: The Clash Tribute

Better Than – John Butler Trio – Grand National

In A Big Country – Big Country – Why The Long Face

Who’s Gonna Stand Up – Neil Young – Storyline

Cyberspace – Kenny White – Long List Of Priors

Walking In Your Footsteps – Police – Synchronicity

Losing My Religion- R.E.M. – KFOG Archives

I Wanna Be Sedated – John Hiatt – KFOG Archives

9 Am Hour

Lunatic Fringe -Tom Cochrane – Songs Of A Circling Spirit

I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty – KFOG Rarity

Grown – Alexis Harte – Duende

Deja Vu – Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Deja Vu

Scare Away The Dark – Passenger – KFOG Archives

People Have The Power – Patti Smith – Bridge School Concerts Vol 1

Better Together – Jack Johnson – In Between Dreams

Fergus Lang – Richard Thompson – (From A BBC Performance)

Nothingman – Pearl Jam – Bridge School Concerts Vol 1

Yes I Will – Michael Franti & Spearhead – Songs From The Front Porch

We Shall Overcome – Bruce Springsteen – We Shall Overcome-The Seeger Sessions

Carnival – Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings – Natalie Merchant

10 Am Hour

It’s The End Of The World – R.E.M. – Unplugged 1991 & 2001

Things Have Changed – Bob Dylan – Wonder Boys S.T.

Cracking The Code -Band Of Heathens – Duende

Peoplelead – Ben Harper – KFOG Archives

Talkin’ Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman -Tracy Chapman

Me And Magdelena – Monkees – Good Times!

Good People – Great Big Sea – Safe Upon The Shore

Crude Greed – David Wilcox – KFOG Live From The Archives 18

Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Curt Smith – Aeroplane

Ants Marching Dave – Matthews – CD Single

Won’t Get Fooled Again – Pete Townshend – Secret Policeman’s Ball S.T.

Big Yellow Taxi – Counting Crows – Hard Candy

Walking On Broken Glass – Annie Lennox – Mtv Unplugged