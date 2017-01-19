Musicians Rally This Week

The Women’s March on Washington will take place Saturday following the presidential inauguration. As many as 200,000 people are expected to walk in D.C., plus those who participate in the 200 additional marches across the country. Marches have been planned for Friday and Saturday in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and other Bay Area communities. Vice reports that the march in the capital was conceived the day after the election.

What’s the aim? Organizers insist the event is nonpartisan, focused on issues like family leave, racial profiling, reproductive rights, and more.

Music and activism have been closely tied throughout history, and the events this week are no exception. Sentient singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter, folk-pop duo Indigo Girls (Emily Saliers and Amy Ray), and 80s rapper and hip-hop feminist pioneer MC Lyte are among the artists performing in Washington. Janelle Monae, Maxwell and singer-songwriter/activist Angelique Kidjo have just been added to the lineup. Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are included in the march’s “artist table”.

They aren’t the only musicians taking on activist roles this week. Prophets of Rage announced an Anti-Inaugural Ball on the 20th anniversary of Radio Free Los Angeles, a protest broadcast hosted by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine in response to Bill Clinton’s inauguration. The on-air show included music from Flea, Jane Addiction’s Stephen Perkins, Beck, Cypress Hill and more. The Anti-Inaugural Ball on Friday will include performances by Jackson Browne, plus the recently reunited Audioslave, who will play for the first time in 11 years.

Peace Ball, an “alternative inauguration” night to celebrate “the accomplishments and successes of the past 4 years”, takes place tonight and will include performances by Solange, Esperanza Spalding, and more.