Why Bruce Springsteen Cover Group Dropped out of the Trump Inauguration Party

Even though popular Bruce Springsteen cover group the B-Street Band have been playing shows for political parties on both sides for decades, this week they officially dropped out of playing the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala on Thursday. They had been scheduled to play since 2013.

For 63-year-old musician and cover band founder Will Forte, the decision had nothing to do with it being Donald Trump‘s inauguration. He told Rolling Stone:

The guys in the band are so easy-going, I don’t even know if they have any politics.

But when the news broke, Forte found himself buried under thousands of emails and public reactions to their participation. Says Forte:

I’m only a small fry. I like publicity, but I didn’t want this kind of publicity. The last time we had this much publicity is when we almost played the Craigslist Killer’s wedding up in Boston.

Then there was the input from key figures for the B-Street Band: Springsteen and the E-Street Band. Springsteen told Channel 4 in Britain that he saw Trump as a “flagrant, toxic narcissist” with “simply no sense of decency”. Then, founding group member and bassist Garry Tallent tweeted in response to the E-Street Band’s scheduled appearance: