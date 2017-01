Just announced – Radiohead will play two shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on April 17th & 18th! Listen for back-to-back Radiohead songs on KFOG Tuesday – Friday (1/17 – 1/20). When you hear the cue-to-call, be the 10th caller into the studio at 1-800-300-KFOG and you’ll win two tickets to the April 17th show! Courtesy of Another Planet Entertainment. Find tickets and info at apeconcerts.com. Grab the full rules here.