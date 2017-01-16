See A Special Screening Of “Moonlight” @ The Alamo Drafthouse

Enter for a chance to win tickets to a special screening of the Golden Globe winning film “Moonlight” at the Alamo Drafthouse on Monday, February 13, hosted by San Francisco CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)! Tickets include the screening, popcorn and a beverage. All benefits go to supporting San Francisco’s Foster Youth by recruiting and training Court Appointed Special Advocates. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit us at sfcasa.org/moonlight.

“Moonlight” stars Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp, Duan Sanderson and more, and tells a timeless story of human self-discovery and connection. “Moonlight” chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. Check out the trailer here: