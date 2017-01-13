Eugene Mirman from “Bob’s Burgers” Stops by Mornings on KFOG

Meet the man behind the voice of Gene on Bob’s Burgers, writer-comedian Eugene Mirman. His crazy impressive resume also includes touring with and starring in Flight of the Conchords, voice acting in Archer, appearing on Comedy Central Presents, and more. The Mornings on KFOG crew chats with Eugene about working on Bob’s Burgers, the real reason Flight of the Conchords called it quits so quickly, and what it’s like to be called “The Godfather of New York’s Alt-Comedy” scene.



Photo: Av Brian Tamborello – http://www.subpop.com/artists/eugene_mirman, CC0, Lenke

Feature photo: Bob’s Burgers, Shannon Ramos, via Flickr, CC 2.0