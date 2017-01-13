Mohawk Movie Review with Dana: “Live by Night”

Dana is looking at Ben Affleck‘s 20’s-gangster film Live by Night…and she might be able to save you some money.

Live by Night

Rating: 2/5 Mohawks

Highlights: A couple things…that were outweighed by bad suits, characters that don’t connect, excess violence and a convoluted plot.

Synopsis: Prohibition during the Roaring ’20s has created a twisted underground network of speakeasies run by gangsters. Joe Couglin (Ben Affleck), the son of the Boston Police superintendent (Brendan Gleeson), is more drawn to the money and power that comes with the mob life than following in the footsteps of his father. But when Joe crosses a powerful mob leader, he has far worse things to sweat than the law.