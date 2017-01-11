Billy Corgan to Release New Music and Videos from Cross-Country Trip

Smashing Pumpkin‘s Billy Corgan announced a new project dubbed “Thirty Days” for which he plans to travel the United States and film the people he meets and places he sees. The experience will be documented in a series of videos to accompany new music. He told Rolling Stone he’ll be doing the interviewing this time, with people he meets, and there will be some thread of theme throughout.

By Graham Racher – Billy Corgan in 1992, via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia

The tour has no set destination as of now, and it also isn’t even the only project Corgan has lined up for 2017. He plans to celebrate his 50th birthday (March 17th) with “50 By 50”, a curation of the rocker’s 50 favorite songs (he’s got our interest!). Then, with the help of fan suggestion, Corgan will record the songs to be released together at the end of the year.

Corgan also plans to create a covers album and an original album in 2017, though he’s keeping tight-lipped with details. During a Facebook Live stream, Corgan said:

I am sort of remiss to play new music too soon, so I won’t necessarily be sharing that music, but I’d like to at least talk about some of the process involved.

Potential locations for the video series include Southern states like Louisiana and the Carolinas. With all this news, 2017 is looking up!

Feature Photo By Jordan Cameron – Billy Corgan of TSP: October 28, 2012 in Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0