Watch: New Music Video Release Celebrates Bowie’s Birthday

Sunday would have been Bowie‘s 70th birthday. To mark the occasion, a new EP and music video have been released.

Along with the single “Lazarus“, the EP features tracks from the musical of the same name. The show opened in New York late last year and is based on Bowie’s 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth, with Bowie himself playing an alcoholic alien named Thomas Newton.

On the EP, there’s also dreamy and melancholy “No Plan”, rock love song “When I Met You”, and dark “Killing a Little Time”. The tracks are among the last recordings Bowie ever made.

The motif of the music video for “No Plan”, directed by Tom Hingston, nods to the row of televisions in “The Man Who Fell to Earth”.

Check out the complete EP here: