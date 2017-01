U2 will rock Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, May 17th, performing the entire “Joshua Tree” album for the first time ever! With special guest Mumford & Sons. Wanna go? Tune in to Mornings on KFOG with Bryan, Matt & Alicia this Friday (1/13) for your chance to pick up a pair of freebies! Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, January 17th at 10am through LiveNation.com.