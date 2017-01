KFOG has your chance to win tickets to see The xx at Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on Saturday, April 15th! Just tune in 1/9 – 1/13 around 7am or 3pm. When we give the cue-to-call, be the 10th caller into the studio at 1-800-300-KFOG and you’ll win two tickets to the show! Courtesy of Another Planet Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13th, at 10am through apeconcerts.com. Find the full rules here.