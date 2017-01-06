Mohawk Movie Review with Dana: “A Monster Calls” & “Why Him?”

This week, Dana reviews the gross-out humor of Why Him? with the Bay Area’s James Franco and recommends you bring the tissues to A Monster Calls.

A Monster Calls

Rating: 4/5 Mohawks

Highlights: Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Liam Neeson, and the new Lewis MacDougall kickoff 2017 right with this one. One thing is for sure: you’ll need the tissues.

Synopsis: A young boy (Lewis MacDougall) copes with the terminal illness of his mother (Felicity Jones) and bullying at school with the help of a wise tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson). When he is forced to move in with his strict grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) as his mother’s condition worsens, he uses his imagination with the monster to escape reality…and cope with it.

Why Him?

Rating: 3/5 Mohawks

Highlights: Bryan Cranston, Megan Mullally, Keegan-Michael Key, and Cedric the Entertainer. Bay Area residents will enjoy the fun poked at the tech bubble.

Synopsis: For the holidays, loving father of two Ned (Bryan Cranston) visits his daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch) at Stanford University. There, he meets his biggest nightmare: her tech-billionaire goober boyfriend Laird (James Franco). Ned disapproves of pretty much everything Laird does and says, but he is forced to deal when Laird asks for Stephanie’s hand in marriage.