Matt Pinfield Health Update

In this completely honest and raw interview, Matt Pinfield shares with listeners his plans to take a break from hosting the morning show in order to enter a rehabilitation center. With the support of his friends, family, and everyone here at KFOG, Matt will aim to get back on track and rejoin the team as soon as he’s healthy enough to do so.

He told Billboard:

I have a responsibility to my health. I decided to fix my problem. I’m going to do this. It feels good to me. It’s the right thing.

Matt also says he hopes his honestly will help others be honest with themselves:

It was hard to go on the air with it this morning at first, but I have nothing but love for people, and if I can help just one person, that’s what matters…I want to help others. I want to pass it on.

He’s also feeling confident and hopeful about treatment:

I am going to come back with a bunch of new features on the air. I have a lot more work to do.

If you’d like to reach out with support or to share your own experiences, you can find Matt on Twitter at @MattPinfield.