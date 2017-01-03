Get The BottleRock Lineup & Win BottleRock Tickets!

BottleRock Napa Valley returns this Memorial Day weekend, Friday May 26th – Sunday, May 28th, featuring the best in live music, food, wine and craft brew! Over 80 incredible artists will perform on four stages including:

Foo Fighters

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Maroon 5

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Modest Mouse

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

The Roots

Silversun Pickups

Band Of Horses

Fitz & The Tantrums—-Dirty Heads

Live The Naked And Famous—The Devil Makes Three—St. Lucia

House Of Pain And Many More!

For a chance to win tickets, just tune in to KFOG during the hours below and listen for the text word! When you hear it, text it to 1-800-300-KFOG (5364) and you’ll get in the running for a chance to win two (2) 3-day passes to BottleRock 2017! Courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley. Grab tickets and info at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Click here for the full rules.

Here are the hours to tune in:

Tuesday, January 3rd: 9am / 1pm / 4pm

Wednesday, January 4th: 8am / 9am / 1pm / 4pm

Thursday, January 5th: 8am / 9am / 1pm / 4pm

Friday, January 6th: 8am / 9am / 1pm / 4pm

BottleRock Napa Valley features the world’s top musicians on four stages, plus the infamous BottleRock culinary stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups! Check out bottlerocknapavalley.com to plan your weekend of world class music, food, wine and craft brew. General admission and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday at 10am. BottleRock Napa Valley…the first taste of summer is back! Presented by Jam Cellars.