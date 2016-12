For New Year’s Day on Acoustic Sunrise, Rosalie says “Thanks For the Melodies” in memory of some great music, like this Bridge School Benefit performance by Bowie (check out the hair!). She’ll also be talking New Year’s resolutions and fresh new starts. Plus, she’s got your tickets to see Lyle Lovett & Vince Gill’s “Song & Stories” March 26 at the Nourse.

From the The Bridge School Concerts 25th Anniversary Edition DVD. To support The Bridge School, go to bridgeschool.org.