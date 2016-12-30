Acoustic Sunrise Sunday, January 01, 2017

6 AM Hour

Auld Lang Syne – Barcelona – (Single)

Life Is Beautiful – Keb’ Mo’ – Suitcase

Today – Jefferson Airplane – Surrealistic Pillow

You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone – Box Set Duo Trio – One Night Live

Party Hard – Zach Gill – This Warm December 2

Wild Night – John Mellencamp – KFOG Archives

Before I Sleep (Acoustic) – Joy Williams – Venus

Banana Pancakes – Jack Johnson – KFOG Live From The Archives 13

Leon Russell – A Song For You – Leon Russell

You Never Know – Wilco – Bonnaroo 2009

Cream – Prince – (Online)

Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye – Decemberists – Itunes Session

While My Guitar Gently Weeps – Beatles – Love

Impermanent Things – Peter Himmelman – From Strength To Strength

River Is Waiting – John Fogerty – Revival

7 AM Hour

Redemption Song – Bob Marley – Legend

Change The World – Eric Clapton – Phenomenon S.T.

Lovers In A Dangerous Time – Bruce Cockburn W/Rob Wasserman – Stealing Fire

How To Save A Life – Fray – KFOG Rarity

Darlin’ Do Not Fear – Brett Dennen – So Much More

See How Far You’ve Come – Infamous Stringdusters – Ladies & Gentlemen

Working On A Dream – Bruce Springsteen – KFOG Archives

Some Must Dream – Nils Lofgren – Raise The Roof

I Scare Myself – Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks – Striking It Rich

Trouble Me – 10,000 Maniacs – MTV Unplugged

Calling All Angels – Train – KFOG Archives

The Life You Chose – Jason Isbell – Something More Than Free

8 AM Hour

World Turning – Leo Kottke – Standing In My Shoes

It’s Time – Bob Sima – It’s Time

Step Inside This House – Lyle Lovett – Step Inside This House

Mad World Gary Jules – KFOG Live From The Archives 11

New Beginning – Tracy Chapman – New Beginning

Don’t Quit – Shawn Mullins – Don’t Quit Soundtrack

Bad – Luka Bloom – Keeper Of The Flame

Breakfast At Tiffany’s – Deep Blue Something – VH1 Crossroads

All Your Favorite Bands – Dawes – Last FM Performance Online)

Hello, You Beautiful Thing – Jason Mraz – Yes!

From The Beginning – Emerson Lake & Palmer – Trilogy

Til Kingdom Come – Coldplay – Sound Response

World On Fire – Sarah Mclachlan – Music Inspired By “Into The West”

9 AM Hour

Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper W/ Sarah Mclachlan – The Body Acoustic

The Drinks We Drank Last Night – Azure Ray – Hold On Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling – Eagles – Eagles

Say Goodbye – Michael Franti & Spearhead – All People

I Want A New Drug – Glen Phillips – Mr. Lemons

Couple Of Puffs – Doobie Decibel System – Doobie Decibel System

The Year Will End Again – Lucy Wainwright Roche – There’s A Last Time For Everything

7 Years – Lukas Graham – KFOG Rarity

In My Secret Life – Leonard Cohen – 10 New Songs

I Know You Rider – The Dead – KFOG Live From The Archives 17

Learning To Fly – Tom Petty – KFOG Archives

All Rise – Blame Sally – Night Of 1000 Stars

Glad To Be Here – David Love – (Online Single)

10 AM Hour

Let My Love Open The Door – Pete Townshend – Oceanic Concerts

Last Night Of The World – Bruce Cockburn – Breakfast In New Orleans Dinner In Timbuktu

Heroes – David Bowie – Bridge School Concerts, Vol 1

Terry’s Song – Bruce Springsteen – Magic

Closer To Fine – Indigo Girls – KFOG Archives

A Brand New Song – John Mellencamp – Life Death Love & Freedom

Won’t Go Back – Steve Martin And Edie Brickell – So Familiar

Rockin’ In The Free World – Neil Young – Freedom

Times Like These – Foo Fighters – Acoustic Remix

Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Viktor Krauss W/ Shawn Colvin – Ii

Winning Streak – Glen Hansard – Didn’t He Ramble

You Learn – Alanis Morissette – KFOG Archives