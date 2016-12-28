Chef Ryan Scott’s Recipes For New Years Eve

Chef Ryan Scott stopped by Mornings On KFOG to give us his tips for hosting a low-key News Years Eve. Check out his appetizer recipes below. If going out for New Years is more your speed, let Ryan Scott handle all the cooking at his new spot Finn Town Tavern in San Francisco for some awesome New Years Eve specials.

Pepperoncini, Cream Cheese & Salami Roll-Ups

Ingredients

● 16 slices of Italian dry salami

● 16 tablespoons cream cheese

● 32 pepperoncini slices

Procedure

Spread 1 tablespoon of cream cheese onto one side of each salami slice and top with 2 slices of pepperoncinis. Roll into little taco-like bundles and secure with a toothpick.

“Bundt Cake Pan Ice” Cranberry & Orange Sangria

Ingredients

● 6 large oranges, divided

● 4 cups sugar, divided

● 8 cups fresh cranberries

● 2 bottle red wine (750 milliliters), chilled for 30 minutes

● 1 cup Grand Marnier

● 2 can blood orange soda

● 3 cup fresh strawberries, trimmed and large strawberries cut in half.

Procedure

Fill a large measuring cup with 2 cup of warm water and dissolve into that 1 cup of sugar. Add the fresh cranberries and soak for 2 hours in the sugar bath. Using a slotted spoon, put about 2 large handfuls cranberries a bundt pan. Discard the sugar water and add fresh water to fill the bundt pan. Freeze until solid. Line a large rimmed baking pan with aluminum foil. Turn oven broiler on to 450 degrees F. Take 2 of the oranges and cut off the tops and bottoms (down to white parts but not into the fruit). Cut each orange into 3 thick slices. Put the remaining 1 cup of sugar into a bowl or rimmed plate. Put one side of each orange slice down in the bowl/plate of sugar to coat. Turn over after sugaring and put each slice of orange onto the aluminum foil-covered pan (sugar side up). Broil tray of orange slices for about 5 to 7 minutes (until brown and caramelized). Take tray out of oven and cool completely (about 25 minutes). Once completely cool, squeeze orange slices to release juice into a large measuring cup. Juice all the broiled orange slices and discard the peels. If any skin or seeds fall into the juice, skim those out and discard as well (pulp is fine)