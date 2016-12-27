In Memoriam: 2016

This year was unlike any other in recent memory in terms of icons lost in music, film, sports, and beyond. It’s difficult to encapsulate the legacy that these greats left behind, but one thing is for sure: the losses were felt by each of us deeply and personally. As we say goodbye to 2016, we also remember the ones who’ve brought us joy with their art, music, work, and being.

Prince

June 7, 1958 — April 21, 2016

We won’t likely see another talent like Prince again in our lifetime. A musical genius, he mastered singing, songwriting, guitar, bass, keyboard, synths, drums, and more (it was said he could play 27 instruments). He was a pioneer in music in terms of innovation and acting as a strong defendant of artist rights. Even more, Prince allowed us to stand in our individuality by relentlessly doing so himself.

David Bowie

January 8, 1947 — January 10, 2016

By RCA Records – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, Link

David Bowie’s persona and accomplishments made him an idol to most of us in music, fashion, and film. His brilliance was that his art was so much a part of who he was that we as a captivated audience didn’t see a separation. Right up until his death at age 69, Bowie pushed boundaries and created art that is already standing the test of time. Like Prince, losing him was felt concretely.

Leonard Cohen

September 21, 1934 — November 7, 2016

By Rama – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.0 fr, Link

Singer-songwriter – or more apt, poet – Leanard Cohen wrote songs that will be with us long after he was, including the oft-covered “Hallelujah”. The themes he covered in his music spanned divinity, vulnerability, mortality and more, and Cohen’s contributions to rock and music as a whole is palpable.

George Michael

June 25, 1963 — December 25, 2016

From Wham! member to solo artist to human rights activist, George Michael himself was as much a part of mainstream pop culture as his music. He was only 53 years old.

Carrie Fisher

October 21, 1956 – December 27, 2016

By Riccardo Ghilardi photographer – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

At 60, Carrie Fisher has already carved a place in history for herself as an entertainer, comedian, author, and overall icon. For many, she is and will always be Princess Leia. For most, she will be remembered as a brave, humble, and hilarious star lost too soon.

Muhammad Ali

January 17, 1942 – June 3, 2016

By Ira Rosenberg – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress‘s Prints and Photographs division under the digital ID cph.3c15435. See Commons:Licensing for more information. Public Domain, Link

Muhammad Ali serves as the embodiment of a champion even after his death. The 3-time heavyweight champion, self-proclaimed “The Greatest”, carried the weight of that legacy by battling Parkinson’s for 3 decades and advocating for human rights. His rise came at a time when hope was sorely needed, and because of it, he may have been one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando

June 12, 2016

Ghost Ship warehouse fire

December 2, 2016

We in the Bay Area especially cannot forget those who lost their lives this year doing the very things that we love most – enjoying music together. To keep their legacy alive, we will continue to support the arts, continue to make and appreciate music, and continue to share in that.

