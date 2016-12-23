Pinfield’s Playlist: December 19-23

Monday

Collective Soul – “Gel”

From 1995 playlist, Collective Soul is from Atlanta, Georgia. Their self-titled album Collective Soul went triple platinum and spent 76 weeks on the Billboard top 200 with 5 hits. Sadly, their manager stole their money, forcing them to move home to their parents after the success of their album. “Gel” is their first single off Collective Soul.

Tuesday

Big Audio Dynamite – “E=MC2”

This 1985 track came from Mick Jones‘ (from The Clash) debut album. When he was unceremoniously kicked out of the band by the manager Bernie Jones. he started Big Audio Dynamite.

Wednesday

Blues Traveller – “But Anyway”

Released in 1990, this song comes from a band from Princeton, New Jersey. It was formed in ’87 with members of Phish and The Spin Doctors. John Popper opened for Dave Matthews’ Band and Almond Brothers. Fun fact: he was once was arrested for a shotgun in his trunk and moved to Pennsylvania so he could own 34 acres and have his own a ski-shooting range.

Thursday

Garbage – “#1 Crush”

This song from 1995 wouldn’t have been possible without the band meeting Scottish singer Shirley Manson on the MTV Basement Tapes show. Once, she personally gave Matt the finger (with a hug and kiss) and said “f*** you for breaking up my band..and thank you, now I’m with Garbage”.

Friday

Joe Jackson – “Is She Really Going out With Him?”

New waves classic playlist from Joe Jackson. He got his start with a cabaret band called Cookies and Cream that helped him finance first demos until he was signed. Jackson was inspired to write “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” from his debut album Look Sharp by seeing beautiful women with guys he considered monsters. It’s been used by The Simpsons, There’s Something About Mary, and Jack White‘s “Steady As She Goes“.