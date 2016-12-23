Matt’s Mohawk Movie Review with Dana: “Passengers”

Dana reviews the buzzworthy Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Unfortunately, her excitement for the film ends there. Without giving anything away, one plot twist prompts Dana to recommend no one see this movie on principle.

Rating: 2.25 / 5 Mohawks

Highlights: Great cast, beautiful mise en scène…both overshadowed by a problematic theme.

Synopsis: Two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation en route to a new home in space, are awakened 90 years early due to a malfunction. Jim and Aurora grapple with the idea that they will live the rest of their lives together on the ship (along with every luxury imaginable) and begin to fall in love. But when they discover the ship and the 5000 sleeping passengers aboard are in danger, they realize they are each others’ only hope.