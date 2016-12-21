Ryan Scott’s Christmas Recipes: White Chocolate & Peppermint Icebox Cookies

Chef Ryan Scott stopped by Mornings On KFOG to share his tips for quick and easy holiday recipes. Check out his recipe below for white chocolate and peppermint icebox cookies for a simple, yet tasty way to keep your guests happy and full for the holidays.

White Chocolate & Peppermint Icebox Cookie Ingredients

● ½ cup or 1 Stick Butter

● ½ cup sugar

● ¾ tsp coarse salt

● 1 ⅙ Cup all purpose flour

● ¼ Cup white chocolate chips

● ¼ cup peppermint bark

Procedure

In a food processor combine butter, sugar, and salt, mix until smooth. Add flour, pulse until combined. With a spatula fold in white chocolate chips and peppermint bark. Form the dough into rounds or square logs. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for at least 30 minutes. The dough will hold for up to 30 days. When ready to bake, set over to 350F. Cut dough into slices ¼ inch thick each. Once desired amount of cookies are cut, place them on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown. Once done take out and transfer to wire rack. Let cool for at least 5 minutes.