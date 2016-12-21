Acoustic Sunrise Video Week of December 25

Rosalie is going all out Christmas Sunday, with a holiday special featuring acoustic versions of all the old cherished carols, plus totally original and thoughtful Songs of the Season.

And she’ll also celebrate the Festival of Lights, with Adam Sandler for sure, but also other artists who have written songs for dreidel-spinning, menorah candle-lighting and golden gelt getting!

She’s even got some ‘Bah Humbug’ songs – all Grinches welcome!

For the rest of the Acoustic Sunrise preview videos, as well as her playlists, head to her Acoustic Sunrise Show Page.