Acoustic Sunrise Sunday December 25, 2016

6 Am Hour
Silver Bells – Sonia Dada – CD Single
I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Aimee Mann – One More Drifter In The Snow
Dreidel Song/Pretty Paper – Chris Isaak – KFOG Archives
Cold December – Matt Costa – Songs We Sing
2000 Miles – Chrissie Hynde – KFOG Archives
Call It Christmas – Keb Mo
I Saw Three Ships – Walk Off The Earth – Walk Off The Earth Christmas
I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day – Civil Wars – Holidays Rule
Peace – Norah Jones – A Very Special Acoustic Christmas
Joy To The World – Lawrence Juber Trio – Holidays And Hollynights
Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole – Facing Future
Baby It’s Cold Outside – Rufus Wainright & Sharon Van Etten – Holidays Rule
On A Quiet Christmas Morning – Mary-Chapin Carpenter – Come Darkness Come Light
In My Life – Beatles – Rubber Soul
What Child Is This? – Sarah Mclachlan – Wintersong
Jingle Bells – James Taylor – James Taylor At Christmas
7 Am Hour
Here We Come A-Wassailing – Kate Rusby – Putumayo Family Christmas
O Come All Ye Faithful – Gary Hoey – The Best Of Ho! Ho! Hoey
A Song Of Christmas – Lowen & Navarro – At Long Last…Christmas
Wonder – Natalie Merchant – KFOG Rarity
Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas – E – (Single)
On Christmas Day – Pete Droge – Christmas In The Northwest
Happy Hanukkah – Matisyahu – KFOG Archives
Sleigh Ride – Sam Bush – Putumayo Family Christmas
In The Rain – Kerry Getz – It’s A Wonderful Life
Auld Lang Syne – Barcelona – (Single)
Friends – Elton John – Friends Soundtrk
It Really Is (A Wonderful Life) – Mindy Smith – Putumayo Presents: Acoustic Christmas
Christmas In Prison – Trampled By Turtles – Amazon Acoustic Christmas Playlist
Silent Night All Day Long – John Prine – A John Prine Christmas
O Christmas Tree – Martin Sexton – Camp Holiday
8 Am Hour
Gabriel’s Message – Sting – A Very Special Christmas 1
Overjoyed – Christine Kane – Right Outa Nowhere
Let It Ride – ALO – This Warm December 2
We Three Kings – Tori Amos – KFOG Archives
Washington Square – Chris Isaak – Chris Isaak Christmas
Every Bell On Earth Will Ring – Oh Hellos – Oh Hellos Family Christmas Album
Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel – Live 1969
White Christmas – Melissa Ferrick -You Sleigh Me!
Nun Gimmel Heh Shin – Leevees – Hanukkah Rocks
Please Come Home For Christmas – Charles Brown – Billboard Christmas Hits
Hazel’s House – Richard Shindell – Veulta
Calling On Mary – Aimee Mann – One More Drifter In The Snow
Peace Train – 10,000 Maniacs – In My Tribe
Santa As Seen On TV – Christmas Jug Band – Tree-Side Hoot
9 Am Hour
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Barenaked Ladies & Sarah Mclachlan – Christmas Songs
In The Morning – Jack Johnson – This Warm December
Frosty The Snowman – Zee Avi – This Warm December
Christmas Day – Dido – Christmas Songs
Jingle Bell Jamboree – Keb Mo -Touched By An Angel: The Christmas Album
Cry Of A Tiny Babe – Bruce Cockburn – Best Of Columbia Records Radio Hour
Heavenly Day – Patty Griffin – Children Running Through
The First Noel – Crash Test Dummies – Lump Of Coal
The Night Of The Dreidel – Craig Carothers – Alpenglow
Long-Haired Radical Socialist Jew – Hugh Blumenfeld – Rocket Science
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? – Rufus Wainwright – Mcgarrigles Christmas Hour
Yuletide Romeo – Kerry Getz – It’s A Wonderful Life
On Christmas This Year – Ashton Allen – The Christmas Songs
St. Patrick’s Day – John Mayer – Room For Squares
10 Am Hour
Merry Christmas Baby – Charles Brown/Bonnie Raitt – Very Special Christmas 2
Carol Of The Bells Bird And The Bee
Chanukah Song – Adam Sandler – What The Hell Happened To Me?
River – Train – Christmas In Tahoe
Family – Zach Gill – Zach Gill’s Stuff
Christmas By The Bay – Fool’s Creek – Unicycle
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – James Taylor – James Taylor At Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Pretenders – Very Special Christmas 1
Imagine – John Lennon – Imagine
Happy Joyous Hanukkah – Indigo Girls – Xmas
Suddenly It’s Christmas – Loudon Wainwright III – Career Moves
Don’t Take Down The Mistletoe – Misty River
Best Christmas Yet – Heathen & The Holy – (Online)
The Christians And The Pagans – Dar Williams W/ Sara & Sean Watkins – Many Great Companions
Good Things – Bodeans – KFOG Archives