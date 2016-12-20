2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced their 2017 inductees!
This was the first year both Pearl Jam and Tupac were eligible, given that only artists who released their first album 25 years prior can be inducted. According to Rolling Stone, they are also the first artists to have started their careers in the 90’s to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 7th, 2017.
Our own Matt Pinfield was one of a group of historians, members of the music industry, and artists who voted for the induction class this year. And the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is:
Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)
Category: Performers
Joan Baez
Category: Performers
Journey
Category: Performers
Category: Award for Musical Excellence
Category: Performers
Tupac Shakur
Category: Performers
Yes
Category: Performers
Photos:
By Paul Carless – “Electric Light Orchestra – Hyde Park 2014”, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr
By Heinrich Klaffs – originally posted to Flickr as Joan Baez 2811730005, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link
By Travis Shinn – http://www.journeymusic.com/license/travisshinn2013.jpg, “Journey”, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
By NileRodgersProd – Own work, Roy Cox, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
By deep_schismic – flickr.com, CC BY 2.0, Link
By John W. Schulze, “Tupac Shakur altar“, 2008, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr
By Rick Dikeman – Own work, “Yes” CC BY-SA 3.0, Link