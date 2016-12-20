2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced their 2017 inductees!

This was the first year both Pearl Jam and Tupac were eligible, given that only artists who released their first album 25 years prior can be inducted. According to Rolling Stone, they are also the first artists to have started their careers in the 90’s to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 7th, 2017.

Our own Matt Pinfield was one of a group of historians, members of the music industry, and artists who voted for the induction class this year. And the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is:

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Category: Performers

Joan Baez

Category: Performers

Journey

Category: Performers



Nile Rodgers

Category: Award for Musical Excellence



Pearl Jam

Category: Performers

Tupac Shakur

Category: Performers

Yes

Category: Performers

Photos:

By Paul Carless – “Electric Light Orchestra – Hyde Park 2014”, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

By Heinrich Klaffs – originally posted to Flickr as Joan Baez 2811730005, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

By Travis Shinn – http://www.journeymusic.com/license/travisshinn2013.jpg, “Journey”, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

By NileRodgersProd – Own work, Roy Cox, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

By deep_schismic – flickr.com, CC BY 2.0, Link

By John W. Schulze, “Tupac Shakur altar“, 2008, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

By Rick Dikeman – Own work, “Yes” CC BY-SA 3.0, Link