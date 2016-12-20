2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced their 2017 inductees!

This was the first year both Pearl Jam and Tupac were eligible, given that only artists who released their first album 25 years prior can be inducted. According to Rolling Stone, they are also the first artists to have started their careers in the 90’s to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 7th, 2017.

Our own Matt Pinfield was one of a group of historians, members of the music industry, and artists who voted for the induction class this year. And the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is:

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) 

Category: Performers

Joan Baez 

Category: Performers

Journey 

Category: Performers

Nile Rodgers

Category: Award for Musical Excellence

Pearl Jam

Category: Performers

Tupac Shakur

Category: Performers

Yes

Category: Performers

