Pinfield’s Playlist: December 12-16

Monday The Farm – “Groovy Train”

In Matt’s 1990 playlist, The Farm is a band from Liverpool who was part of the baggy music scene (which means they were a part of a psychedelic dance scene, like The Soup Dragons). They had also been produced by the lead singer of Madness, Graham “Suggs” McPherson. The album, Spartacus, went #1 in the US.

Tuesday

Peter Gabriel – “Big Time”

1986: Peter Gabriel started the band Genesis, and because it was a prog-rock band, he got really great at telling stories and doing spoken word in between long tracks. But when the band was upset at Gabriel for taking time off to be with his wife, who was having issues with her pregnancy, he went solo. He even wrote “Saulsbury Hill” about that experience.

“Big Time” is from his breakthrough 5th solo album, So. Stewart Copeland from The Police plays drums.

Wednesday

Cage the Elephant – “Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked”

From the 2007 playlist, Cage the Elephant is a band of brothers from Bowling Green, Kentucky. They were wild growing up, from throwing a house party when they were younger at which the floor of the house completely collapsed to lying and saying they were Canadian just so they could tour with Queens of the Stone Age. Dave Grohl said that the first time he saw them (with his daughter on his shoulders), they reminded him of the energy of Nirvana.

The band name is inspired by the time a fan hugged lead singer Matthew Shultz after a show and repeated over and over again “You know, you gotta cage the elephant”. This song is about a time…true story…they picked up a girl who was on crystal meth.

Thursday

Mike & the Mechanics – “The Living Years”

Matt goes back to 1985 for Mike & the Mechanic’s “The Living Years”. Mike Rutherford, one of the founding members of Genesis, started the band when he thought Phil Collins (who replaced Peter Gabriel) wasn’t making enough time for Genesis. Rutherford also recruited Paul Carrack, aka “The Man With The Golden Voice“, who was also in Ace, Squeeze, and backed up Elton John and Eric Clapton.

Friday

Roxette – “The Look”

This song is from the 1989 album Look Sharp (like Joe Jackson’s) from Swedish duo Roxette. They also created an album called Don’t Bore Us, Get to The Chorus. This tracks strength is its combination of alt, pop, and dance.

