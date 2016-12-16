Matt’s Mohawk Movie Review with Dana: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Dana reviews the anticipated (and surprisingly dark) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Her main recommendation: catch up on your Star Wars films before catching this enjoyable action movie.

Rating: 4.2 / 5 Mohawks

Highlights: Good action movie for old and new fans alike. Given the darker nature of the film, this one might not be best for children.

Synopsis: A band of unlikely heroes come together for a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the evil Empire’s monstrous weapon of destruction. In this pivotal moment in the Star Wars universe, the only hope there is falls on ordinary people to do extraordinary things.